Beyond The Moon And Mars: India’s Most Exciting Upcoming Space Missions You Probably Didn’t Know About | In PHOTOS

LUPEX: India-Japan Mission to Explore the Moon’s South Pole

LUPEX, a joint mission by ISRO and Japan’s space agency JAXA, will send a lander and rover to the Moon’s south pole by 2028. The mission aims to explore permanently shadowed regions and assess the presence, quantity, and usability of lunar water ice crucial for future human bases on the Moon. JAXA will provide the H3 launch vehicle and rover, while ISRO will develop the lander and key payloads.