  Beyond the Screen: 7 Easy Ways to Reclaim Your Free Time

Beyond the Screen: 7 Easy Ways to Reclaim Your Free Time

Have you been spending nearly all your free time glued to screens? From video games to digital art, does it feel like your entire leisure life is lived inside a screen? Well, if you are looking to unplug and improve your well-being, here’s some good news! You can, if you try, even find some comfort in something surprisingly analog: like journaling with fountain pens and inks. And what would start as a quiet solo activity could potentially lead to social meetups and real-world connections in no time!

For what it’s worth, you are not alone! Many people feel the effects of constant screen time – mental fatigue, eye strain, and even disrupted sleep. And while screens aren’t inherently bad, finding the right balance matters.

Experts agree that even five or ten minutes of an offline hobby can reset your mind and mood. However, finding the right one might take some trial and error, and that’s okay. Whether you are trying something new, tapping into an old passion, or asking friends for ideas, stepping back from screens can be a great step forward.

Not sure where to start? These tips – and some real-life inspiration – can help. Scroll on to know more.

Finds Your Flow - With Ink, Not Screens
1/7

Finds Your Flow - With Ink, Not Screens

Instead of spending over 12 hours a day on screens, you can always just pick up a journal and some fountain pens, in a tactile and yet creative hobby that will surely bring you some new friendships.

Start Small - Even 5 Minutes Can Reset Your Brain
2/7

Start Small - Even 5 Minutes Can Reset Your Brain

Experts say a new hobby doesn't need to fill your whole day. "It's going to reset the next hour," Professor Matthew Zawadzki recently told The Associated Press. Start with 5–10 minutes.

Think Childhood Joy, Reimagined for Now
3/7

Think Childhood Joy, Reimagined for Now

Remember what you loved as a kid? Drawing, playing outside, building? Try adapting those passions for adult life - it's a smart way to find lasting joy.

Make Screen-Free Time the Easy Choice
4/7

Make Screen-Free Time the Easy Choice

Keep your hobby tools where you can see them. Screens are so easy, but a sketchpad or book in sight can tip the balance, and sometimes, without you even realising it.

Ask Around - Hobby Ideas Are Everywhere
5/7

Ask Around - Hobby Ideas Are Everywhere

Stuck on what to try? Ask your friends! We often can't think past what we currently do, and therefore, outsourcing ideas is likely to spark new interests.

Mix and Match - No 'Perfect' Hobby Required
6/7

Mix and Match - No 'Perfect' Hobby Required

You don't need just one ideal hobby. "Little joys add up," says Professor Sarah Pressman, while speaking with the US-based news agency The Associated Press. Gardening, cooking, or even a walk with a friend can boost your mood.

Don't Demonize Screen Time - Just Balance It
7/7

Don't Demonize Screen Time - Just Balance It

TV with family or a treadmill Netflix binge? Not so bad. Any activity can be positive as long as it's about making it work for your goals.

