Beyond the Screen: 7 Easy Ways to Reclaim Your Free Time

Have you been spending nearly all your free time glued to screens? From video games to digital art, does it feel like your entire leisure life is lived inside a screen? Well, if you are looking to unplug and improve your well-being, here’s some good news! You can, if you try, even find some comfort in something surprisingly analog: like journaling with fountain pens and inks. And what would start as a quiet solo activity could potentially lead to social meetups and real-world connections in no time!

For what it’s worth, you are not alone! Many people feel the effects of constant screen time – mental fatigue, eye strain, and even disrupted sleep. And while screens aren’t inherently bad, finding the right balance matters.

Experts agree that even five or ten minutes of an offline hobby can reset your mind and mood. However, finding the right one might take some trial and error, and that’s okay. Whether you are trying something new, tapping into an old passion, or asking friends for ideas, stepping back from screens can be a great step forward.

Not sure where to start? These tips – and some real-life inspiration – can help. Scroll on to know more.