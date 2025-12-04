Beyond The Tracks: 7 Countries Without Railway Networks
Railways are one of the essential modes of transportation in the modern world. They boost trade, support economic growth, and connect cities. Despite all this, there are countries that still do not have railway systems. Let’s explore the top 7 countries.
Bhutan
Bhutan: This country stands out as one of the few countries in the world that has never operated a national railway system. Bhutan is situated in the rugged Himalayas, with challenging terrain, which makes railway construction difficult. As a result, they relied entirely on road transportation and had limited air routes.
Maldives
Maldives: A country known for its luxurious overwater villas, powder-white sand beaches, and the clearest ocean water on earth. However, it does not have a railway transportation system. The Maldives uses roads (magu), waterways, and air travel to travel around the country.
Libya
Libya: It is one of the countries that has no operational railway system. Although it once had railways in the early 20th century, but later dismantled. Today, Libya's transportation is entirely by road and air.
Iceland
Iceland: Iceland has witnessed the emergence of three separate railway networks throughout history; however, it never hosted a public railway system. The lack of railway transportation is due to several factors, such as competition from automobiles, a small population, and harsh environmental conditions.
Kuwait
Kuwait: The most prestigious country in terms of an oil-rich, relies totally on road-based transportation. Currently, Kuwait, without a railway station, is developing plans for future railway projects, including the Gulf railway network.
Yemen
Yemen: It does not have a railway network, primarily due to challenging terrain and prolonged conflicts. Yemen's transportation depends solely on the road network, where conditions range from developed to poorly maintained.
Andorra
Andorra: The country, ranked as the 11th smallest nation in population and 16th in land area, has no space for railway infrastructure. The nearest railway station is in France via a bus service to Andorra-la Vella.