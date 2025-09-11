BGMI 4.0 Update: PUBG Maker Reveals Latest Updates on Release Date, Themes, Weapons & More
Krafton India is set to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update version 4.0. The much-anticipated BGMI 4.0 Spooky Soiree update has finally begun to roll out. PUBG maker announced that the latest update is set to bring a new themed mode, themed maps, refreshed events, and more. Let’s take a look at the BGMI 4.0 release date, theme, mode, and exciting latest updates.
BGMI 4.0 Update: Spooky Soiree Mode
BGMI 4.0 is the Spooky Soiree Themed Mode, featuring a mysterious haunted mansion. You can explore new abilities like a floating balloon, guardian shield, armorer, ghost helm, and prankster ghost.
BGMI 4.0 Update: New Vehicles
BGMI 4.0 latest update includes a flying magic broom and a floating balloon. Flying a magic broom lets players take to the skies for longer distances, meanwhile, a floating balloon allows short-distance flying across the map with Ghostie’s balloon form.
BGMI 4.0 Update: New Weapon
PUBG 4.0 update introduces the Mortar, a high-damage explosive weapon that detonates on the targeted site. This update features two firing options: Quick Strikes for direct hits and Precise Target for long-range attacks.
BGMI 4.0 Update: Ghostie
PUBG players will have Ghostie, a ghostly partner with special powers that can help during battles. Ghostie boosts your speed as you sprint, heals you, and helps you rescue teammates.
BGMI 4.0 Update: Prankster Ghost
If a PUBG player is eliminated, they don’t need to leave the fight instead, they can return as a Prankster Ghost using abilities such as explosive charges, shields, and tracking marks before their energy runs out.
BGMI 4.0 Update: Release Date and Download Schedule in India
BGMI 4.0 Spooky Soiree Update will have a 30% rollout at 06:30 IST, 50% at 09:30 IST, and full release by 11:30 IST on the Google Play Store. 100% release at 09:30 IST on Apple App Store and 12:30 IST on its official website APK.