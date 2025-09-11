BGMI 4.0 Update: PUBG Maker Reveals Latest Updates on Release Date, Themes, Weapons & More

Krafton India is set to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update version 4.0. The much-anticipated BGMI 4.0 Spooky Soiree update has finally begun to roll out. PUBG maker announced that the latest update is set to bring a new themed mode, themed maps, refreshed events, and more. Let’s take a look at the BGMI 4.0 release date, theme, mode, and exciting latest updates.