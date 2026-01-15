BGMI 4.2 Update Release Date: Release Time in India, Mode, New Abilities, and Download Link
The Long-awaited BGMI 4.2 update is finally here! Krafton has officially rolled out this major update on 15 January 2026 with a phased release across Android, iOS, and APK platforms. The 4.2 update brings an all-new themed experience, fresh game modes, dynamic abilities, and exciting in-game additions that promise to redefine the battle royale experience for players in India.
BGMI 4.2 Update Download Link
BGMI 4.2 Update Download Link for Android Users: Click Here
BGMI 4.2 Update Download Link for iOS Users: Click Here
BGMI 4.2 Update Release Date
The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 4.2 update will officially go live on January 15 2026, for players across India. Players are advised to keep sufficient storage space and a stable internet connection ready to ensure a smooth update process once it becomes available.
BGMI 4.2 Update Release Time
Players in India will be able to download the BGMI 4.2 update at 11:30 IST, featuring new items, abilities, a new gun, and several updates. Android users will be able to download BGMI 4.2 between 06:30 am and 12:30 pm IST. Rollout time for iOS users is 08:30 am- 12:30 pm IST.
BGMI 4.2 Update Mode
BGMI 4.2 update introduces a new Primewood Genesis Themed Mode featuring the Tree of Life and the Corrupting Flower, the latter emitting a deadly poison that instantly eliminates any player who touches it.
BGMI 4.2 Update New Abilities
BGMI 4.2 update features new items and abilities, including the Golden Fruit, which provides players with a bulletproof jacket and new vehicles such as the Thorn Scorpion and the Cherry Blossom Deer.
BGMI 4.2 and Royal Enfield Collaboration
Players will soon be able to hop onto the Royal Enfield 350 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles in BGMI, with the bikes going live in the game from January 19. As part of this collaboration, Royal Enfield–themed items and rewards will also be introduced via the SPIN format between January 19 and 22. These include exclusive collectibles such as the Revel 01 Set, Bullet Line – P90 gun skin, CrankGuard helmet, and the Roadborn Rucksack backpack.