BGMI 4.2 Update Release Date: Release Time in India, Mode, New Abilities, and Download Link

The Long-awaited BGMI 4.2 update is finally here! Krafton has officially rolled out this major update on 15 January 2026 with a phased release across Android, iOS, and APK platforms. The 4.2 update brings an all-new themed experience, fresh game modes, dynamic abilities, and exciting in-game additions that promise to redefine the battle royale experience for players in India.

BGMI 4.2 Update Download Link

BGMI 4.2 Update Download Link for Android Users: Click Here

BGMI 4.2 Update Download Link for iOS Users: Click Here