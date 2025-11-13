LIVE TV
  Bhagalpur Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma's Daughter, Actress Neha Sharma, Actively Campaigns for Him Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025

Bhagalpur Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma’s Daughter, Actress Neha Sharma, Actively Campaigns for Him Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025

Actress Neha Sharma campaigned for her father, Congress leader Ajeet Sharma, in Bhagalpur ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections.

November 13, 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Bollywood Star Joins Politics
1/6

Bollywood Star Joins Politics

As you all know that Bollywood actress Neha Sharma was campaigning intensely for her father, Ajeet Sharma, in Bhagalpur’s 2025 Bihar elections.

Campaign Energy and Public Response
2/6

Campaign Energy and Public Response

As her charisma and presence have energized crowds. It has also increased visibility for Ajeet Sharma’s political campaign.

Political Background of Ajeet Sharma
3/6

Political Background of Ajeet Sharma

Ajeet Sharma is a veteran Congress leader with a narrow past win, fighting hard to retain his seat.

Mixed Electoral Impact
4/6

Mixed Electoral Impact

Despite Neha’s star power, previous elections show an uncertain voter impact and a recent major defeat.

Campaign Highlights
5/6

Campaign Highlights

Neha’s campaign includes roadshows, selfies, religious visits, and Punjabi music, rallying voter enthusiasm.

Election Outcome Anticipation
6/6

Election Outcome Anticipation

Election day results on November 14 will reveal if Neha’s glamour converts into votes for Congress.

