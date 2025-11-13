Bhagalpur Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma’s Daughter, Actress Neha Sharma, Actively Campaigns for Him Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025
Actress Neha Sharma campaigned for her father, Congress leader Ajeet Sharma, in Bhagalpur ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections.
Bollywood Star Joins Politics
As you all know that Bollywood actress Neha Sharma was campaigning intensely for her father, Ajeet Sharma, in Bhagalpur’s 2025 Bihar elections.
Campaign Energy and Public Response
As her charisma and presence have energized crowds. It has also increased visibility for Ajeet Sharma’s political campaign.
Political Background of Ajeet Sharma
Ajeet Sharma is a veteran Congress leader with a narrow past win, fighting hard to retain his seat.
Mixed Electoral Impact
Despite Neha’s star power, previous elections show an uncertain voter impact and a recent major defeat.
Campaign Highlights
Neha’s campaign includes roadshows, selfies, religious visits, and Punjabi music, rallying voter enthusiasm.
Election Outcome Anticipation
Election day results on November 14 will reveal if Neha’s glamour converts into votes for Congress.