Bhai Dooj 2025: Will the Festival Be Celebrated on October 23 or 24? Check the Exact Date & Muhurat Here
Bhai Dooj 2025 is celebrated on 23 October. The festival is celebrated by commemorating the brother-sister relationship, and also the tilak rituals and the invocation of the brother’s health.
Bhai Dooj 2025 Date
Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, 23rd October 2025 in India and by all the Hindus across the world according to the Hindu calendar.
Tithi and Muhurat Details
Dwitiya Tithi will start on October 22 from 8:16 PM and continue till October 23 at 10:46 PM; the tilak muhurat is between 1:13 and 3:28 PM.
Core Rituals and Meaning
Sisters wish the brothers a long life by applying a tilak on him, performing aarti; the brothers exchange gifts and promise to guard the sisters for life.
Cultural Names and Customs
It is known by various names in some regions, such as Bhau Beej, Bhai Tika, or Yama Dwitiya, and each state has its own distinct traditions, sweets, and religious practices in the celebration.
Festival Meaning and Legends
The festival, which is founded on the idea of sibling love, is also depicted by Yama-Yamuna and Krishna-Subhadra stories, and is the emotional, spiritual high point of Diwali celebration spanning over five days.