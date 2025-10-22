LIVE TV
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
  Bhai Dooj 2025 Healthy Mithai Ideas: Guilt-Free Sweets to Celebrate With Love

Bhai Dooj 2025 Healthy Mithai Ideas: Guilt-Free Sweets to Celebrate With Love

Bhai Dooj 2025 is all about celebrating the sweet bond between brothers and sisters. This year, switch to healthier mithai options without missing out on the festive sweetness! These sweets are not only delicious but also made with natural ingredients for every taste. Here’s a list of some tasty and healthy sweet items to try this Bhai Dooj 2025.

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Oats & Dry Fruit Barfi
1/7

Oats & Dry Fruit Barfi

Oats blended with mixed dry fruits and a dash of ghee. It is rich in protein and healthy fats. It has a soft texture and melts in the mouth.

Coconut and jaggery laddoos
2/7

Coconut and jaggery laddoos

These are made with fresh grated coconut mixed with jaggery syrup. It is naturally sweet and low in refined sugar.

Almond & Pistachio Burfi
3/7

Almond & Pistachio Burfi

It is made with pistachios, almond flour and a touch of honey. It is gluten-free and rich in healthy nutrients. It is elegant and festive appearance with golden and green topping.

Makhana Kheer
4/7

Makhana Kheer

It is made with roasted fox nuts (makhana) cooked in low-fat milk with cardamom. It is soft and cream, perfect for Bhai Dooj lunch or dinner.

Protein-packed Chocolate Laddoo
5/7

Protein-packed Chocolate Laddoo

It is made with cocoa powder, dates and a scoop of protein powder. It is a healthy twist on traditional chocolate sweets. It is energy-boosting and filling.

Dates and Nut Laddoos
6/7

Dates and Nut Laddoos

It is made with dates, almonds, cashews and a hint of cardamom. It is naturally sweet and high in fiber.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

