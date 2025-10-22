LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news latest india news nyc mayor donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bhai Dooj 2025 Last Minute Gift Ideas For Your Sister: Thoughtful & Affordable Ideas

Bhai Dooj 2025 Last Minute Gift Ideas For Your Sister: Thoughtful & Affordable Ideas

Forgot to buy a gift? Don’t stress, there are still plenty of quick yet meaningful options. From personalized jewelry to skincare hampers, here’s a list of last-minute gift ideas that will surely make your sister smile this Bhai Dooj 2025.

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Skincare Hamper
1/7

Skincare Hamper

A quick combo of serums, face masks and bath salts. Add a handwritten note to make it feel personal. It is available in stores or quick-delivery apps.

Customized jewelry
2/7

Customized jewelry

Pick engraved pendants, bracelets or name necklaces. It is stylish yet sentimental and also works beautifully as a forever keepsake.

Perfume or body mist set
3/7

Perfume or body mist set

Choose floral or fruity notes based on her vibe. It is a compact and affordable gifting option. It can be found easily in beauty outlets or malls.

Chocolate box
4/7

Chocolate box

It is a classic, quick and delicious gifting combo. Mix sugar free flavors for a healthier twist. It is ideal for last-minute Bhai Dooj shopping.

Tote bag or mini sling bag
5/7

Tote bag or mini sling bag

It is trendy and functional, something she will use daily. Choose pastel or metallic shades for a chic touch. It is a great mix of utility with fashion.

Gift card or E-Voucher
6/7

Gift card or E-Voucher

It is the best option when you are out of time or unsure of her taste. Choose brands she loves in fashion, beauty or food. It can be instantly delivered through email or message.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for inspirational purposes only. Availability, prices and delivery options may vary depending on location and online platforms.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS