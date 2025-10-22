LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata putin Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI kolkata
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bhai Dooj 2025: Rashmika Mandanna Hot & Sexy Ethnic Wear to Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe

Bhai Dooj 2025: Rashmika Mandanna Hot & Sexy Ethnic Wear to Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe

Bhai Dooj is around the corner, giving you a perfect time to take fashion cues from Rashmika Mandanna, who never fails to slay in stunning ethnic looks. She is already making headlines for reportedly celebrating Diwali with Vijay Deverakonda and his family and friends. As fans can’t stop gushing over their rumored relationship, Rashmika continues to captivate everyone with her sizzling festive style. 

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 1:27 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Ethnic Outfits
1/8

Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Ethnic Outfits

Let’s take a look at Rashmika Mandanna hot and sexy ethnic wear that you can recreate on Bhai Dooj 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Pink Saree
2/8

Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Pink Saree

Rashmika Mandanna looks screaming hot in a dark pink saree with bronze floral border. She paired it with a plain deep-neck blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in a white traditional dress featuring a floral print skirt with a deep V-neck blouse. She layered it with a matching long-sleeved jacket.

Rashmika Mandanna in Boho Dress
3/8
Rashmika Mandanna in Red Skirt
4/8

Rashmika Mandanna in Red Skirt

Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in a red skirt with a multicolored print. She paired it with a matching deep sweetheart neck blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna in Embellished Gown
5/8

Rashmika Mandanna in Embellished Gown

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a strapless, deep embellished gown that complements her curves. Her outfit features intricate metallic detailing in gold and bronze tones.

Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Lehenga
6/8

Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in a dark blue lehenga with silver embroidered work. She paired it with a deep neck blouse and a matching flowy skirt with a net dupatta.

Rashmika Mandanna in Golden Lehenga
7/8

Rashmika Mandanna in Golden Lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a golden flowy skirt with sequin work. She paired it with a matching deep U-neck blouse.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The content and images used in this photo gallery are for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. The looks and outfits mentioned are based on Rashmika Mandanna’s public appearances and social media posts.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS