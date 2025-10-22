Bhai Dooj 2025: Rashmika Mandanna Hot & Sexy Ethnic Wear to Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe
Bhai Dooj is around the corner, giving you a perfect time to take fashion cues from Rashmika Mandanna, who never fails to slay in stunning ethnic looks. She is already making headlines for reportedly celebrating Diwali with Vijay Deverakonda and his family and friends. As fans can’t stop gushing over their rumored relationship, Rashmika continues to captivate everyone with her sizzling festive style.
Rashmika Mandanna Inspired Ethnic Outfits
Let’s take a look at Rashmika Mandanna hot and sexy ethnic wear that you can recreate on Bhai Dooj 2025.
Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Pink Saree
Rashmika Mandanna looks screaming hot in a dark pink saree with bronze floral border. She paired it with a plain deep-neck blouse.
Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in a white traditional dress featuring a floral print skirt with a deep V-neck blouse. She layered it with a matching long-sleeved jacket.
Rashmika Mandanna in Red Skirt
Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in a red skirt with a multicolored print. She paired it with a matching deep sweetheart neck blouse.
Rashmika Mandanna in Embellished Gown
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a strapless, deep embellished gown that complements her curves. Her outfit features intricate metallic detailing in gold and bronze tones.
Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Lehenga
Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in a dark blue lehenga with silver embroidered work. She paired it with a deep neck blouse and a matching flowy skirt with a net dupatta.
Rashmika Mandanna in Golden Lehenga
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a golden flowy skirt with sequin work. She paired it with a matching deep U-neck blouse.
