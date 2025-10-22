Bhai Dooj 2025: Rashmika Mandanna Hot & Sexy Ethnic Wear to Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe

Bhai Dooj is around the corner, giving you a perfect time to take fashion cues from Rashmika Mandanna, who never fails to slay in stunning ethnic looks. She is already making headlines for reportedly celebrating Diwali with Vijay Deverakonda and his family and friends. As fans can’t stop gushing over their rumored relationship, Rashmika continues to captivate everyone with her sizzling festive style.