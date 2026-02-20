LIVE TV
  Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: Full Cast and Characters You Need to Know

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: Full Cast and Characters You Need to Know

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (2026) starring Ravi Teja, is scheduled to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on 20 February 2026. The Telugu language romantic comedy drama directed by Kishore Tirumala, follows a married businessman caught in a web of lies after a fling during an international trip.

Published: February 20, 2026
Ravi Teja
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: Full Cast and Characters You Need to Know

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja as Ram Sathyanarayana: A businessman who finds himself in a complicated mess after an overseas fling.

Dimple Hayathi
Dimple Hayathi

Dimple Hayathi as Balamani: Ram's wife, whose stable marriage is disrupted by her husband's secrets.

Ashika Ranganath
Ashika Ranganath

Ashika Ranganath as Manasa Shetty: The woman Ram meets in Spain, whose arrival in Hyderabad triggers the film's conflict.

Sunil
Sunil

Sunil as Sudarshan: Ram’s brother-in-law, who provides much of the film's situational comedy.

Vennela Kishore
Vennela Kishore

Vennela Kishore as Leela: Ram’s loyal personal assistant.

Satya
Satya

Satya as Vinda (alias Bellam): Manasa’s personal assistant.

Soniya Singh
Soniya Singh

Soniya Singh as Neeraja: Sudarshan’s wife and a close friend of Balamani.

Tarak Ponnappa
Tarak Ponnappa

Tarak Ponnappa as Rakesh Shetty: He is playing the role of Manasa's brother.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

OTT platform and release date are based on officially available updates and may change as per the makers’ announcement.

