Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: Full Cast and Characters You Need to Know
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (2026) starring Ravi Teja, is scheduled to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on 20 February 2026. The Telugu language romantic comedy drama directed by Kishore Tirumala, follows a married businessman caught in a web of lies after a fling during an international trip.
Ravi Teja
Ravi Teja as Ram Sathyanarayana: A businessman who finds himself in a complicated mess after an overseas fling.
Dimple Hayathi
Dimple Hayathi as Balamani: Ram's wife, whose stable marriage is disrupted by her husband's secrets.
Ashika Ranganath
Ashika Ranganath as Manasa Shetty: The woman Ram meets in Spain, whose arrival in Hyderabad triggers the film's conflict.
Sunil
Sunil as Sudarshan: Ram’s brother-in-law, who provides much of the film's situational comedy.
Vennela Kishore
Vennela Kishore as Leela: Ram’s loyal personal assistant.
Satya
Satya as Vinda (alias Bellam): Manasa’s personal assistant.
Soniya Singh
Soniya Singh as Neeraja: Sudarshan’s wife and a close friend of Balamani.
Tarak Ponnappa
Tarak Ponnappa as Rakesh Shetty: He is playing the role of Manasa's brother.
