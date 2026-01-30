Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Awasthi Hot Pics: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Career And Latest Fraud Case News Explained
Akanksha Awasthi is a well known Bhojpuri film actress who has gained popularity for her bold screen presence and regional cinema roles. Recently her name has surfaced in major headlines after her husband was booked in an alleged Rs 11.5 crore fraud case. Here is a complete and updated look at Akanksha Awasthi’s age, net worth, husband, career and latest controversy:
Akanksha Awasthi Age
Akanksha Awasthi was born on 17 July 1992 in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh. As of 2026, She is 34 years old. She belongs to the new generation of Bhojpuri actresses who entered the industry through television and modeling.
Akanksha Awasthi Net Worth
While there is no publicly verified figure for Akanksha Awasthi's exact net worth. She is an established actress in the Bhojpuri film industry where top actresses typically earn between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh per film.
Akanksha Awasthi Husband
Akanksha Awasthi is married to Abhishek Singh Chauhan who is also known by the name Vivek Kumar in media reports. He is not associated with the entertainment industry and is currently under investigation in a major financial fraud case.
Akanksha Awasthi Fraud Case
Akanksha Awasthi has landed in controversy after Mumbai Police registered an FIR against her and her husband in an alleged Rs 11.5 crore cheating case. According to the complaint a Mumbai based businessman was allegedly lured into investing money with promises of massive returns and high level industry connections.
Akanksha Awasthi Career
Akanksha Awasthi started her acting career with Hindi television shows before shifting her focus to Bhojpuri cinema. She gained recognition for her performances in Bhojpuri films and music videos. Over the years, she has worked with several popular Bhojpuri actors and built a strong fan base on social media. Her confident screen presence and glamorous roles helped her establish herself in the regional entertainment industry.
Disclaimer
This photogallery is based on publicly available reports and media coverage. The accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.