Bhoomi Shetty EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Career & Other Personal Secrets Revealed Here
Bhoomi Shetty has become one of the most recognized faces in South Indian entertainment, known for her graceful personality and natural acting. Bhoomi receives praise for balancing fame with a private personal life. Here’s everything you need to know about Bhoomi Shetty.
Bhoomi Shetty Age
Bhoomi was born on February 19, 1998 in Kundapura, Karnataka. She hails from the Karavali region. She studied Yakshagana during her school days.
Bhoomi Shetty's Television Career
Bhoomi started her acting career with the Kannada show Kinnari. She became popular in the Telugu industry with Ninne Pelladatha as Mrudula.
Bhoomi Shetty Bigg Boss fame
Bhoomi entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 in 2019. She finished as one of the finalists, gaining massive popularity for her honesty and strong personality.
Bhoomi Shetty first film
Bhoomi made her movie debut with the Kannada movie Ikkat in 2021. She was appreciated for her natural screen presence and comic timing.
Bhoomi Shetty Relationship
Bhoomi Shetty keeps her personal life very private. As of 2025, she has no confirmed relationship or dating rumors.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.