Bhooth Bangla Actress Tabu’s Age, Net Worth, Career Highlights and Hidden Controversies Revealed

Tabu Controversies Over the Years

Despite maintaining a relatively private life, Tabu has occasionally been in the news for controversies. One of the most talked about legal cases involved the blackbuck poaching case linked to the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The case involved several Bollywood actors and remained in the headlines for many years. Apart from this, Tabu has largely stayed away from major industry conflicts and maintains a low profile compared to many celebrities.