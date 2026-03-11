LIVE TV
  Bhooth Bangla Actress Tabu's Age, Net Worth, Career Highlights and Hidden Controversies Revealed

Bhooth Bangla Actress Tabu’s Age, Net Worth, Career Highlights and Hidden Controversies Revealed

Bollywood actress Tabu is back in the spotlight as buzz grows around the upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. Known for her powerful performances and versatile roles. Tabu has built an impressive career in Indian cinema. Here is a quick look at her age, net worth, career highlights, controversies and the latest updates about Bhooth Bangla.

Published: March 11, 2026 15:23:05 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Tabu Age and Early Life
1/6
Tabu Age and Early Life

Tabu Age and Early Life

Tabu whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi was born on 4 November 1971 in Hyderabad, India. As of 2026, she is 54 years old. She comes from a family connected to the film industry and is the niece of veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Tabu Net Worth in 2026
2/6

Tabu Net Worth in 2026

Tabu has an estimated net worth of over Rs 22 crore ($2.6–$3 million). Her income is derived from a3-decade career, charging Rs 2–4 crore per film and around Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement. She owns luxurious properties in Mumbai and Hyderabad and a high end car collection.

Career Highlights of Tabu
3/6

Career Highlights of Tabu

Tabu made her Bollywood debut with the film Vijaypath in 1994, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She later delivered critically acclaimed performances in films like Maachis, Chandni Bar, Haider and Andhadhun.

Tabu Controversies Over the Years
4/6

Tabu Controversies Over the Years

Despite maintaining a relatively private life, Tabu has occasionally been in the news for controversies. One of the most talked about legal cases involved the blackbuck poaching case linked to the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The case involved several Bollywood actors and remained in the headlines for many years. Apart from this, Tabu has largely stayed away from major industry conflicts and maintains a low profile compared to many celebrities.

Latest News About Bhooth Bangla
5/6

Latest News About Bhooth Bangla

Tabu is set to appear in the upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Bollywood veteran Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film has already generated buzz among fans because it marks another collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after several hit comedies.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on publicly available media reports and entertainment sources. Net worth figures and film details may vary depending on different reports and official updates.

