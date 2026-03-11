LIVE TV
  Bhooth Bangla NEW Poster Out: Akshay Kumar's New Look, Teaser, Release Date & Cast Details Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Bhooth Bangla NEW Poster Out: Akshay Kumar’s New Look, Teaser, Release Date & Cast Details Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Bhooth Bangla has dropped a brand-new poster and it’s already grabbing attention online with its spooky yet quirky vibe. Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced the film’s teaser’s release date. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his much-awaited reunion with Akshay Kumar after several years. From its release date to teaser details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

Published: March 11, 2026 12:33:43 IST
Bhooth Bangla New Poster
Bhooth Bangla NEW Poster Out: Akshay Kumar's New Look, Teaser, Release Date & Cast Details Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Bhooth Bangla New Poster

A new poster of Bhooth Bangla has been unveiled featuring Akshay Kumar hanging upside down from a tree branch, giving a spooky yet comic vibe to the horror-comedy.

Bhooth Bangla Teaser
Bhooth Bangla Teaser

The teaser will be released on March 12, 2026 (tomorrow) as part of the film’s promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date
Bhooth Bangla Release Date

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla Cast
Bhooth Bangla Cast

The main cast includes:
Akshay Kumar
Tabu
Paresh Rawal
Rajpal Yadav
Wamiqa Gabbi
Asrani

Bhooth Bangla Expected OTT Platform
Bhooth Bangla Expected OTT Platform

The makers have not officially announced the OTT platform yet, but since the film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, industry reports suggest it could stream on platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information in this article about Bhooth Bangla, including its poster, teaser release, cast, release date, and OTT expectations, is based on publicly available reports and official announcements. Details such as teaser timing, release schedules, and streaming platforms may change depending on the makers or distributors. Readers are advised to check official sources for the latest updates.

