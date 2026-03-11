Bhooth Bangla NEW Poster Out: Akshay Kumar’s New Look, Teaser, Release Date & Cast Details Revealed | Latest Bollywood News

Bhooth Bangla has dropped a brand-new poster and it’s already grabbing attention online with its spooky yet quirky vibe. Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced the film’s teaser’s release date. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his much-awaited reunion with Akshay Kumar after several years. From its release date to teaser details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.