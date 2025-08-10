LIVE TV
  Bhumi Pednekar's Hot and Bold Looks Set The Internet On Fire

Bhumi Pednekar’s Hot and Bold Looks Set The Internet On Fire

Bhumi Pednekar has mastered the art of blending fearless fashion with glamour. From figure hugging bodycon to iconic lehengas, she’s not afraid to push her style boundaries. Here are 5 looks of Bhumi Pednekar where she looks hot while also looking confident and charming.

August 10, 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
1/6

Chic yet elegant outfit

The silhouette accentuates her curves in a very sexy way. It looks like she's teasing her audience while keeping it classy. Bhumi wore minimal accessories to keep the focus on the dress.

2/6

Dazzling cocktail outfit

The outfit is draped to perfection for a modern yet traditional vibe. With soft glam makeup to valance the bold outfit. The dress is tight and figure hugging from top to bottom.

3/6

Glam blue lehenga

It has a tailored fit with a feminine touch paired with statement earrings and necklace for a party ready vibe. The blouse design adds a touch of allure. She styled it with sleek hair with some loose hair strands for a polished finish.

4/6

Elegant saree look

It is a mix of traditional fabrics with a western cut. The unexpected detailings on the dress add a statement finish. She styled it with bold lipstick for red carpet appeal.

5/6

Pink lehenga look

Bhumi wore a pink lehenga that blends modern charm with traditional grace. The oxidized jewelry adds a bold and earthy contrast to the outfit. The intricate detailing on the lehenga enhances the festive appeal.

6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

