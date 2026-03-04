Bhumi Pednekar’s Bold Roles, Steamy Rumours, Net Worth & Ex Boyfriends
Bhumi Pednekar is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses known for breaking stereotypes and choosing strong content driven roles. From playing a small town girl to a glamorous fashion icon her journey reflects talent discipline and evolution. She continues to impress audiences with bold performances and was recently seen in her latest film Daldal which further showcased her ability to handle intense and unconventional characters. Here is a detailed look at Bhumi Pednekar’s age, education, net worth, love life, rumored ex boyfriends and career.
Bhumi Pednekar Age & Family
Bhumi Pednekar was born on 18 July 1989. As of 2026, She is 36 years old & was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her father Satish Pednekar was a former Maharashtra Home and Labour Minister while her mother Sumitra Pednekar is an anti hazard activist. She has a sister Samiksha Pednekar who is a lawyer by profession.
Bhumi Pednekar Net Worth
Bhumi Pednekar's estimated net worth is approximately ₹15-20 crore (roughly $2-2.5 million) Her income comes from films, brand endorsements, fashion campaigns and public appearances. She is also associated with several luxury brands and sustainability initiatives.
Bhumi Pednekar Education
Bhumi completed her schooling in Mumbai. She later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce. Before entering films, she worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films where she spent nearly six years learning the industry from behind the scenes.
Bhumi Pednekar Ex Boyfriends
Bhumi Pednekar has often been linked to businessman Yash Kataria who is considered her most frequently rumoured boyfriend in recent years. They were seen together at airports and dinner outings and Bhumi also shared a public birthday wish which added to dating speculation though she never confirmed the relationship.
Bhumi Pednekar Career
Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” earning massive praise for her performance and winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to star in successful films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Badhaai Do and Thank You For Coming. Known for socially relevant roles and strong female characters. Bhumi is regarded as one of the most impactful actresses of her generation.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.