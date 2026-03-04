Bhumi Pednekar’s Bold Roles, Steamy Rumours, Net Worth & Ex Boyfriends

(Picture Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar Career

Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” earning massive praise for her performance and winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to star in successful films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Badhaai Do and Thank You For Coming. Known for socially relevant roles and strong female characters. Bhumi is regarded as one of the most impactful actresses of her generation.