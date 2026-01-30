Bhumi Pednekar’s Steamy Rumours, Bold Roles, Net Worth, Ex Boyfriends And Her Latest Daldal Movie That Has Everyone Talking

Bhumi Pednekar Ex Boyfriends

Bhumi Pednekar has often been linked to businessman Yash Kataria who is considered her most frequently rumoured boyfriend in recent years. They were seen together at airports and dinner outings and Bhumi also shared a public birthday wish which added to dating speculation though she never confirmed the relationship. Earlier she was also rumoured to have dated producer Jackky Bhagnani before his relationship with Rakul Preet Singh became public. Bhumi has stated that she dated people before her film debut and remains on good terms with her exes while keeping her personal life private.