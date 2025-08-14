LIVE TV
  'Big Bang Theory': Is Dark Matter Linked to a Reverse Time Anti Universe in Galaxy?

‘Big Bang Theory’: Is Dark Matter Linked to a Reverse Time Anti Universe in Galaxy?

A stunning theory claims the Big Bang created two universes, ours moving forward and a mirror anti-universe in reverse, possibly hiding dark matter in mysterious right-handed neutrinos.

1/6

Is There a Reverse-Time Twin to Our Universe?

As per the research, some scientists had proposed a mirrored anti-universe moving backward in time before the Big Bang. It was possibly solving the puzzle of dark matter.

2/6

CPT Symmetry and the Mirror Universe Concept

In that research, it suggests our cosmos may have a twin perfectly matching charge, parity, and time-reversal symmetry, with rare exceptions never breaking all three.

3/6

Two Realities Flowing in Opposite Time Directions

Physicists Boyle, Finn, and Turok consider that the Big Bang may have been a symmetric point that created two universes going in opposite directions in time.

4/6

Big Bang as the Great Cosmic Split

The event may have created two realities: ours moving forward, and an anti-universe rewinding into the era before the Big Bang.

5/6

Could Dark Matter Be Hidden Neutrinos?

The anti-universe might have right-handed neutrinos, which we see as dark matter, while the mirror universe has left-handed neutrinos.

6/6

Opposite Neutrinos in the Parallel Universe

In this twin reality, neutrinos would exist in reverse form, left-handed in the anti-universe, right-handed in ours, balancing cosmic symmetry.

