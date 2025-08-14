‘Big Bang Theory’: Is Dark Matter Linked to a Reverse Time Anti Universe in Galaxy?
A stunning theory claims the Big Bang created two universes, ours moving forward and a mirror anti-universe in reverse, possibly hiding dark matter in mysterious right-handed neutrinos.
Is There a Reverse-Time Twin to Our Universe?
As per the research, some scientists had proposed a mirrored anti-universe moving backward in time before the Big Bang. It was possibly solving the puzzle of dark matter.
CPT Symmetry and the Mirror Universe Concept
In that research, it suggests our cosmos may have a twin perfectly matching charge, parity, and time-reversal symmetry, with rare exceptions never breaking all three.
Two Realities Flowing in Opposite Time Directions
Physicists Boyle, Finn, and Turok consider that the Big Bang may have been a symmetric point that created two universes going in opposite directions in time.
Big Bang as the Great Cosmic Split
The event may have created two realities: ours moving forward, and an anti-universe rewinding into the era before the Big Bang.
Could Dark Matter Be Hidden Neutrinos?
The anti-universe might have right-handed neutrinos, which we see as dark matter, while the mirror universe has left-handed neutrinos.
Opposite Neutrinos in the Parallel Universe
In this twin reality, neutrinos would exist in reverse form, left-handed in the anti-universe, right-handed in ours, balancing cosmic symmetry.