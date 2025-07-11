Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details
Big Brother Season 27 kicks off at the mysterious “Hotel Mystère” with a twist-filled premiere. Stream live episodes on CBS, Fubo, or Paramount+, with 24/7 live feeds available.
What is Big Brother Season 27?
The mysterious "Hotel Mystère," where secrets are hidden behind every door, is where houseguests arrive. The premiere is full of unexpected turns, such as a mystery houseguest, a disguised visitor, and a secret accomplice.
Contestants
This season’s cast brings together vibrant personalities like aura painter Ava Pearl, bull rider Rylie Jeffries, and AI consultant Jimmy Heagerty, offering a fun mix of creativity, grit, and tech-savvy charm.
When to watch?
Brother 27 will go live. The second 90-minute show is released. Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, and every other Friday, the remaining episodes will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Where to watch?
Both PlutoTV and Paramount+ provide "Big Brother" for streaming. Fans may watch the houseguests on Paramount+ around the clock by following the live streams.
How to watch online?
Watch Big Brother Season 27 live on CBS or watch it on Paramount+ (live streams, next-day episodes, available for $0.99/month until July 13) or Fubo (five-day free trial).