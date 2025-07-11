LIVE TV
  • Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details

Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details

Big Brother Season 27 kicks off at the mysterious “Hotel Mystère” with a twist-filled premiere. Stream live episodes on CBS, Fubo, or Paramount+, with 24/7 live feeds available.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details - Gallery Image
1/5

What is Big Brother Season 27?

The mysterious "Hotel Mystère," where secrets are hidden behind every door, is where houseguests arrive. The premiere is full of unexpected turns, such as a mystery houseguest, a disguised visitor, and a secret accomplice.

Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details - Gallery Image
2/5

Contestants

This season’s cast brings together vibrant personalities like aura painter Ava Pearl, bull rider Rylie Jeffries, and AI consultant Jimmy Heagerty, offering a fun mix of creativity, grit, and tech-savvy charm.

Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details - Gallery Image
3/5

When to watch?

Brother 27 will go live. The second 90-minute show is released. Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, and every other Friday, the remaining episodes will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details - Gallery Image
4/5

Where to watch?

Both PlutoTV and Paramount+ provide "Big Brother" for streaming. Fans may watch the houseguests on Paramount+ around the clock by following the live streams.

Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details - Gallery Image
5/5

How to watch online?

Watch Big Brother Season 27 live on CBS or watch it on Paramount+ (live streams, next-day episodes, available for $0.99/month until July 13) or Fubo (five-day free trial).

Big Brother Season 27: How to Watch, Episode Schedule, Cast & Streaming Details - Gallery Image

