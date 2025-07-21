LIVE TV
  Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids' Rakhi Designs That'll Melt Your Heart, In Pics

Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids’ Rakhi Designs That’ll Melt Your Heart, In Pics

Raksha Bandhan traces back to ancient Indian mythology and scriptures, where it symbolized protection and sacred bonds. One of the earliest references appear in the Mahabharata, when Draupadi tied a piece of her saree on Krishna’s wrist, and he vowed to protect her. Over time, this festival became a celebration of the protective relationship between siblings. Today, Rakhi comes in a wide range of style — each one unique and meaningful. This list focuses on the Rakhi’s meant for the little brothers who give their big sisters the promise to respect and look up to them. Here we list some of the most adorable designs that not only fulfil the purpose for Rakhi but also substitute as a symbol of respecting the child’s inner youth. 

By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/5

Crochet Rakhi

Handcrafted with colourful yarn, crochet rakhis offer a warm, vintage touch. They're eco-friendly, reusable, and bring a personal, heartfelt charm to Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/5

Superhero Rakhi

Perfect for kids and fans, superhero rakhis feature characters like Spider-Man or Batman. They add fun and fandom to tradition, blending pop culture with sibling love.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/5

Evil Eye Rakhi

Stylish yet symbolic, evil eye rakhis are believed to ward off negativity. They offer both aesthetic appeal and spiritual protection, making them trendy and meaningful.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/5

Rakhi That Lights Up

A playful modern twist, these rakhis light up when worn. Loved by kids, they combine technology with tradition, turning the festival into a fun, glowing celebration.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/5

God-Themed Rakhi

These rakhis showcase deities like Krishna or Ganesha, invoking spiritual blessings. They symbolize divine protection and deepen the sacred, cultural essence of the Raksha Bandhan ritual.

Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids' Rakhi Designs That'll Melt Your Heart, In Pics

Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids' Rakhi Designs That'll Melt Your Heart, In Pics

Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids' Rakhi Designs That'll Melt Your Heart, In Pics
Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids’ Rakhi Designs That’ll Melt Your Heart, In Pics - Photo Gallery
Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids’ Rakhi Designs That’ll Melt Your Heart, In Pics - Photo Gallery
Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids’ Rakhi Designs That’ll Melt Your Heart, In Pics - Photo Gallery

