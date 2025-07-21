Big Creativity For Tiny Hands: Adorable Kids’ Rakhi Designs That’ll Melt Your Heart, In Pics

Raksha Bandhan traces back to ancient Indian mythology and scriptures, where it symbolized protection and sacred bonds. One of the earliest references appear in the Mahabharata, when Draupadi tied a piece of her saree on Krishna’s wrist, and he vowed to protect her. Over time, this festival became a celebration of the protective relationship between siblings. Today, Rakhi comes in a wide range of style — each one unique and meaningful. This list focuses on the Rakhi’s meant for the little brothers who give their big sisters the promise to respect and look up to them. Here we list some of the most adorable designs that not only fulfil the purpose for Rakhi but also substitute as a symbol of respecting the child’s inner youth.