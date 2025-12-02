Big December Car Rush: New Maruti, Tata, MG SUVs And Mini Convertible To Launch| In Photos

December is set to be an exciting month for car enthusiasts, with several major launches and one big global reveal lined up. Maruti kicks off the month with its first-ever EV, the e Vitara, followed by the turbo-petrol Tata Harrier and Safari on December 9.

MG is preparing a refreshed Hector, and Mini will introduce its new Cooper Convertible towards the month’s end. Meanwhile, Kia is gearing up for the global debut of the next-generation Seltos on December 10. Here’s a quick visual roundup of all the upcoming models.

(Photo Credits: Autocarindia)