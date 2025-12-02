Big December Car Rush: New Maruti, Tata, MG SUVs And Mini Convertible To Launch| In Photos
December is set to be an exciting month for car enthusiasts, with several major launches and one big global reveal lined up. Maruti kicks off the month with its first-ever EV, the e Vitara, followed by the turbo-petrol Tata Harrier and Safari on December 9.
MG is preparing a refreshed Hector, and Mini will introduce its new Cooper Convertible towards the month’s end. Meanwhile, Kia is gearing up for the global debut of the next-generation Seltos on December 10. Here’s a quick visual roundup of all the upcoming models.
(Photo Credits: Autocarindia)
Maruti e Vitara To Launch on December 2: Brand’s First Electric SUV with 500km Range
Maruti Suzuki will launch its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, on December 2. Powered by a 174hp motor with a 61kWh battery, it claims an ARAI-rated range of over 500km. A smaller 144hp–49kWh variant is expected later, while an AWD version will follow in future.
Tata Harrier & Safari Turbo-Petrol Launching December 9 with New 1.5L GDI Engine
Tata will introduce a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine for the Harrier and Safari on December 9. The GDI motor is expected to produce around 160hp and 255Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, joining the existing 2-litre diesel. Actual output figures are yet to be confirmed.
MG Hector Facelift Expected Mid-December with Fresh Styling & Feature Upgrades
MG is expected to unveil a second facelift for the Hector by mid-December, featuring cosmetic updates and new features. Engine options will remain unchanged, continuing with the 1.5L turbo-petrol and 2.0L diesel units with manual and automatic gearbox choices.
New Mini Cooper Convertible to Arrive by Late December
The 2025 Mini Cooper Convertible is set to debut by mid to late December, with bookings already open. Powered by a 204hp, 300Nm 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and a 7-speed DCT, it’s based on the Cooper S hatchback. Prices are expected to start near ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Next-Gen Kia Seltos Global Debut on December 10 with Bold New Design
Kia will unveil the next-generation Seltos globally on December 10, showcasing a major design overhaul. India launch is expected in early 2026. Details on the interior and engine options remain undisclosed, as the SUV prepares to rival the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra and Maruti Grand Vitara.