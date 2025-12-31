LIVE TV
  • Big Star Weddings of 2025: Celebrities Who Said “I Do”

Big Star Weddings of 2025: Celebrities Who Said “I Do”

Discover the most memorable celebrity weddings of 2025, featuring intimate ceremonies and lavish celebrations around the world.

Published: December 31, 2025 17:55:03 IST
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
1/8
Credit: Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in a dreamy California wedding.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru
2/8
Credit: Instagram@ samantharuthprabhuoffl

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony this year.

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez
3/8
Credit: Instagram@jeffbezos

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in Venice.

Venus Williams & Andrea Preti
4/8
Credit: Instagram@venuswilliams

Venus Williams & Andrea Preti

Tennis star Venus Williams married Andrea Preti in Palm Beach.

Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan
5/8
Credit: Instagram@sanamiee

Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan

Love Island stars Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan wed in England.

Charli XCX & George Daniel
6/8

Charli XCX & George Daniel

Charli XCX married George Daniel with celebrations in Italy and London.

Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal
7/8
Credit: Instagram@realhinakhan

Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal

TV star Hina Khan married Rocky Jaiswal in a private ceremony.

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani
8/8
Credit: Instagram@avikagor

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married during a TV show filming.

