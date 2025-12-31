Big Star Weddings of 2025: Celebrities Who Said “I Do”
Discover the most memorable celebrity weddings of 2025, featuring intimate ceremonies and lavish celebrations around the world.
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in a dreamy California wedding.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony this year.
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in Venice.
Venus Williams & Andrea Preti
Tennis star Venus Williams married Andrea Preti in Palm Beach.
Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan
Love Island stars Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan wed in England.
Charli XCX & George Daniel
Charli XCX married George Daniel with celebrations in Italy and London.
Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal
TV star Hina Khan married Rocky Jaiswal in a private ceremony.
Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani
Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married during a TV show filming.