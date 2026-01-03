Bigg Boss 10’s Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged; Reveals Boyfriend’s Face As He Proposes To Her | A Look At Their Dreamy Pictures
Nitibha Kaul: Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul announced her engagement after her boyfriend surprised her with a dreamy proposal. Sharing a romantic video on Instagram, she called it the “easiest yes” and thanked fans and celebrities for their warm wishes.
Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged
Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul announced her engagement, sharing the happy news with fans on Instagram through a romantic proposal video.
Dreamy Proposal Moment
The proposal video shows Nitibha arriving blindfolded at a beautifully decorated venue, where her boyfriend goes down on one knee and asks her to marry him.
‘The Easiest Yes Ever’
Reacting to the proposal, Nitibha said yes instantly and later wrote that it was “the easiest yes” she has ever said.
Fairytale Setup Wins Hearts
From flowers to a castle-like backdrop, Nitibha described the proposal as straight out of her fairytale dreams, calling the moment magical.
Celebs Shower Love
Several celebrities and fans congratulated the couple, with Gauahar Khan commenting “Bless” on Nitibha’s post.
Long-Distance Love Story
Nitibha earlier revealed that she and her partner were in a long-distance relationship, bonding across continents through calls, music and shared moments.
A New Chapter Begins
Calling herself “still soaking in the magic,” Nitibha said she is excited to begin the next chapter of her life as a fiancé and plans to share more details soon.
Disclaimer
