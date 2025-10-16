LIVE TV
  • Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Neelam Giri Flaunts Hot & Bold Moves Bollywood Item Song Actresses Behind

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Neelam Giri Flaunts Hot & Bold Moves Bollywood Item Song Actresses Behind

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Neelam Giri is already making waves inside the house with her fierce personality and her stunning looks. She is widely known for her bold moves in the viral Bhojpuri Songs. From sultry poses to high-energy spins, Neelam Giri proves that she can even beat Bollywood item songs. 

October 16, 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 Neelam Giri Hot & Sexy Pics
1/8

Bigg Boss 19 Neelam Giri Hot & Sexy Pics

Let’s take a look at Neelam Giri hot and bold dance moves that even left Jahnvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Tamanna Bhatia's moves behind.

Neelam Giri Hot Pink Saree Dance Moves
2/8

Neelam Giri Hot Pink Saree Dance Moves

Neelam Giri looks screaming hot in a hot saree with plain pallu and multicolored blouse design. She is flaunting her bold dance moves.

Neelam Giri Bold Dance Moves
3/8

Neelam Giri Bold Dance Moves

Neelam Giri shows her sensuous dance moves in a black high-slit skirt. She paired it with a deep neck, matching blouse with a ruffle at the front.

Neelam Giri Viral Hot Dance
4/8

Neelam Giri Viral Hot Dance

Neelam Giri looks sexy in her viral Bhojpuri dance featuring a high slit pink skirt with a deep V-neck blouse.

Neelam Giri Hot Rain Dance
5/8

Neelam Giri Hot Rain Dance

Neelam Giri looks absolutely glamorous in Rain Dance, which is breaking the internet.

Neelam Giri Flaunting Bold Moves
6/8

Neelam Giri Flaunting Bold Moves

Neelam Giri flaunts bold moves in a high slit dark blue skirt. She paired it with a heavily embroidered matching blouse.

Neelam Giri Slutry Dance Moves
7/8

Neelam Giri Slutry Dance Moves

Neelam Giri showcases her sultry dance moves that leave her fans speechless. She wears an embellished red dhoti with a deep neck and, dark blue blouse with a geometric print.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is intended for entertainment and celebrity fashion/dance coverage purposes only. The content focuses on the performances and style of Bigg Boss 19 contestant

