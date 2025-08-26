Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasam’s Journey from Mumbai Streets to Bigg Boss Stage
Nehal Chudasama made a grand entry in Bigg Boss 19 and grabbed everyone’s attention. Her interaction with the show host, Salman Khan, was very charming and lively, leaving the audience impressed with her confidence. She instantly set the stage on fire after she had Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali dance in and fitness competition. But following her appearance in Bigg Boss 19, fans are curious about who Nehal Chudasama is. Let’s dive into her journey from the Mumbai streets to the Bigg Boss stage.
Nehal Chudasama’s Early Life
Nehal Chudasama was born on 22 August 1996 in Mumbai. Her mother died when she was just 13 years old, and then brought up by her father. Nehal Chudasama completed her graduation degree from Thakur College of Science and Commerce.
Nehal Chudasama’s Modelling Journey
Nehal Chudasama developed an interest in modeling through the journey of Manasi Moghe, representing India at Miss Universe 2013. Her father played a major role in encouraging her to pursue modelling. In 2108, she participated in Miss Diva Universe 2018 and won it. Not only this, she also won the titles of Miss Body Beautiful and Miss Multimedia.
Nehal Chudasama’s Acting Career
Nehal Chudasama made her acting career debut with the Amazon Mini TV series Badi Heroine Banti Hai. She worked alongside Reynna Malhotra, Manish Khanna and Lisa Prerna.
Nehal Chudasama’s Bigg Boss Entrance
Nehal Chudasama made a confident entry in Bigg Boss 19. Her beauty with brains personality is making fans excited to see her in the show.
Disclaimer
All information and images used in this photo gallery are for informational and entertainment purposes only. The photos belong to their respective owners/creators. Viewer discretion is advised as some content may be bold in nature.