Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Educational Qualifications: Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur & More
Malti Chahar
Having studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Agra, Malti Chahar continued her studies obtaining her engineering degree from IET Lucknow before working as a software engineer and then becoming a model/actress in movies.
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna finished his school education in Kanpur and has achieved his MBA before becoming an established ICT (ICT) actor best known for his role in Anupamaa.
Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor Kaur completed her schooling from Ryan International School and graduated in 2024 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media from Jai Hind College, Mumbai, and achieved a 94% score in Class 12 CBSE examinations.
Kunickaa Sadanand
Kunickaa Sadanand graduated with an LLB in 2018 and an LLM in 2020 from Mumbai University before entering a career on television after studying Law.
Amaal Mallik
Amaal Mallik attended Jamnabai Narsee School and earned his B.Com from N.M. College, Mumbai, and has received training in Western Classical, Jazz, Rock music from Trinity College of Music, London.
Shehbaz Badesha
Shehbaz Badesha graduated from Delhi Public School Amritsar and Khalsa College, where he developed his passion for Music and Entertainment by experiencing many cultural programs as a child.
Farhana Bhatt
Farhana Bhatt graduated from Government College for Women, Srinagar with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, and completed a Diploma in Acting from Anupam Kher's Acting School.
Baseer Ali
Baseer Ali graduated from Ivy League Academy before graduating with a BBA from St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad, and is very much engaged with his Business Studies while performing in Films.
DISCLAIMER
The educational information provided is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Accuracy may vary. The article is for informational purposes only.