  • Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar: Is Their Relationship Fake?

Nagma Mirajkar & Awez Darbar: Is Their Relationship Fake?

Are Awez and Nagma really dating, or is all this just for show? Their love story has been under the spotlight for years. After entering Bigg Boss 19, their relationship received public attention. Many rumors were cleared, revealing several secret and behind-the-scenes details. Here’s everything you need to know about their love story:

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
When did Awez and Nagma start dating?
1/7

When did Awez and Nagma start dating?

They have worked together in music videos and social media content, gaining huge following. Their were rumors about their relationship but they kept it private for long time.

Not Officially Dating
2/7

Not Officially Dating

Awez admitted they had been close for years but never "officially" dated. His past heartbreaks and personal struggles made him cautious.

Bigg Boss 19 entry of Awez & Nagma
3/7

Bigg Boss 19 entry of Awez & Nagma

They both joined Bigg Boss 19 as a couple. Their on-screen chemistry became a highlight of the season.

Awez Darbar proposed Nagma Mirajkar on National television?
4/7

Awez Darbar proposed Nagma Mirajkar on National television?

Awez proposed to Nagma inside the Bigg Boss house. The emotional moment was captured live on TV, making their relationship official!

Talking about their rough past
5/7

Talking about their rough past

Awez opened up about his parents' separation and trust issues. Nagma's support strengthened their relationship.

Wedding plan of Awez & Nagma
6/7

Wedding plan of Awez & Nagma

When Nagma was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house, she told Awez that she would start preparations for their wedding and would be waiting for him. Their unity earned admiration from fans.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

