  • Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola not planning to have children. Here’s why

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola not planning to have children. Here’s why

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka War turned explosive when Akanksha Chamola entered the house to meet husband Gaurav Khanna. viewers were shocked as she openly addressed personal issues on national TV. From motherhood to Farhana Bhatt- Akanksha dropped multiple statements that immediately went viral. Here’s everything she said, point-by-point.

November 20, 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Akanksha Chamola Statement 1
1/7

Akanksha Chamola Statement 1

Akanksha openly said that she does not want to become a mother. She said she has thought about it deeply over the years.

Why Akanksha Chamola Doesn't Want kids?
2/7

Why Akanksha Chamola Doesn't Want kids?

She said she wants to focus on her individuality and personal growth. She thinks she is not "responsible" enough to enter motherhood at this point of life.

Akanksha Chamola Statement 2 in BB19
3/7

Akanksha Chamola Statement 2 in BB19

Akanksha directly told Gaurav to maintain distance from Farhana Bhatt. She said Farhana is "too comfortable around him".

Does Akanksha Chamola Dislike Farhana Bhatt?
4/7

Does Akanksha Chamola Dislike Farhana Bhatt?

Akanksha felt Farhana's behavior on the show looked flirty or over-friendly at times. She didn't accuse, but clearly warned Gaurav to maintain boundaries.

Akanksha Chamola Statement 3 in BB19
5/7

Akanksha Chamola Statement 3 in BB19

Akanksha told Gaurav that outside perception matters, especially inside BB. She said she doesn't want any narrative that affects their marriage.

Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Cute Moments
6/7

Gaurav Khanna & Akanksha Chamola Cute Moments

Gaurav reassured her that he respects boundaries. He said he never gives anyone space to misunderstand his intentions. This led to an emotional moment as both held hands and talked softly.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

