Bigg Boss 19 Fashion Diva: Tanya Mittal’s Most Iconic Five Saree Looks

Tanya Mittal has become one of the most discussed participants of Bigg Boss 19, and her fashion, especially her large array of sarees, have been a significant source of the hype. She is known to come into the house with whopping 800 sarees, always with a combination of traditional style and modernity.

Every look of her narrates a story, how her rich grandiose is intermingled with the profound interest in Indian culture. Since she does grand, show-stopping works as well as simple but sophisticated drapes, this was one of the main topics of discussion among viewers. Her sarees are not a wardrobe but a part of her personality, which reveals her confidence and a great sense of fashion which has made her a style icon within the Bigg Boss house. Let’s look at the Tanya Mittal’s Most Iconic Five Saree Looks.