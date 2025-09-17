Bigg Boss 19 Fashion Diva: Tanya Mittal’s Most Iconic Five Saree Looks
Tanya Mittal has become one of the most discussed participants of Bigg Boss 19, and her fashion, especially her large array of sarees, have been a significant source of the hype. She is known to come into the house with whopping 800 sarees, always with a combination of traditional style and modernity.
Every look of her narrates a story, how her rich grandiose is intermingled with the profound interest in Indian culture. Since she does grand, show-stopping works as well as simple but sophisticated drapes, this was one of the main topics of discussion among viewers. Her sarees are not a wardrobe but a part of her personality, which reveals her confidence and a great sense of fashion which has made her a style icon within the Bigg Boss house. Let’s look at the Tanya Mittal’s Most Iconic Five Saree Looks.
Grand Magenta Entry
Tanya made a powerful entrance in a striking magenta saree. This vibrant and confident choice set a bold tone for her journey in the house.
Monochrome Magic
She looked breathtaking in a black and white embroidered saree. This ensemble was elevated with stylish lace gloves, creating a chic and vintage-inspired aesthetic.
Green Glamour
Tanya radiated festive charm in a luxurious green saree. The look was perfectly complemented by a bold red dupatta, giving her a regal and glamorous aura.
Bridal Radiance
She exuded pure bridal glamour in a heavily embellished red saree. Paired with stunning Kundan jewelry, this look highlighted her appreciation for traditional cultural richness.
Classic Red and White
Tanya showcased timeless elegance in a breezy red and white chiffon saree. This simple yet sophisticated combination offered a fresh and contemporary twist to a classic look.