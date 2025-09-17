LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bigg Boss 19 Fashion Diva: Tanya Mittal’s Most Iconic Five Saree Looks

Bigg Boss 19 Fashion Diva: Tanya Mittal’s Most Iconic Five Saree Looks

Tanya Mittal has become one of the most discussed participants of Bigg Boss 19, and her fashion, especially her large array of sarees, have been a significant source of the hype. She is known to come into the house with whopping 800 sarees, always with a combination of traditional style and modernity.

Every look of her narrates a story, how her rich grandiose is intermingled with the profound interest in Indian culture. Since she does grand, show-stopping works as well as simple but sophisticated drapes, this was one of the main topics of discussion among viewers. Her sarees are not a wardrobe but a part of her personality, which reveals her confidence and a great sense of fashion which has made her a style icon within the Bigg Boss house. Let’s look at the Tanya Mittal’s Most Iconic Five Saree Looks.

By: Last Updated: September 17, 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Grand Magenta Entry
1/5

Grand Magenta Entry

Tanya made a powerful entrance in a striking magenta saree. This vibrant and confident choice set a bold tone for her journey in the house.

Monochrome Magic
2/5

Monochrome Magic

She looked breathtaking in a black and white embroidered saree. This ensemble was elevated with stylish lace gloves, creating a chic and vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Golden Glamour
3/5

Green Glamour

Tanya radiated festive charm in a luxurious green saree. The look was perfectly complemented by a bold red dupatta, giving her a regal and glamorous aura.

Bridal Radiance
4/5

Bridal Radiance

She exuded pure bridal glamour in a heavily embellished red saree. Paired with stunning Kundan jewelry, this look highlighted her appreciation for traditional cultural richness.

Classic Red and White
5/5

Classic Red and White

Tanya showcased timeless elegance in a breezy red and white chiffon saree. This simple yet sophisticated combination offered a fresh and contemporary twist to a classic look.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS