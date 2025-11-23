Bigg Boss 19: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta Join Salman Khan’s Show

Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta at Bigg Boss 19

The TV power couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, have joined Bigg Boss 19. They were accompanied by Syed Raza and Jasmeet Kaur, who came to promote their new show ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ on Colors. Salman also gave insights that Ravi Dubey will soon be starring in a new blockbuster movie.