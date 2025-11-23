LIVE TV
  Bigg Boss 19: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta Join Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend ka Vaar is set to become more glamorous and star-studded as Salman Khan welcomes popular actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Ravi Dubey, and Sargun Mehta to the show. Their entry promises fresh excitement and drama, raising anticipation among fans for the upcoming season.

By: Last Updated: November 23, 2025 | 12:22 AM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma at Bigg Boss 19
1/4

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma at Bigg Boss 19

Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma have joined Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, adding star power and excitement to the popular reality show. Their appearance sparked buzz among the fans, wondering whether they were there to promote a new project.

Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta at Bigg Boss 19
2/4

Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta at Bigg Boss 19

The TV power couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, have joined Bigg Boss 19. They were accompanied by Syed Raza and Jasmeet Kaur, who came to promote their new show ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ on Colors. Salman also gave insights that Ravi Dubey will soon be starring in a new blockbuster movie.

Manish Malhotra at Bigg Boss 19
3/4

Manish Malhotra at Bigg Boss 19

Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra graced the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, leaving fans and contestants in awe with his stylish presence. Known for his impeccable fashion sense and glamorous creations, Malhotra’s appearance added extra sparkle to the show.

Who Eliminated in Bigg Boss 19?
4/4

Who Eliminated in Bigg Boss 19?

In this Bigg Boss 19 weekend Ka Vaar, Kunickaa Sadanand got eliminated from the house, bringing an end to her journey in the season. She is known for her bold and fierce statements with fellow contestants.

