Bigg Boss 19 Finale: When and Where to Watch LIVE, Prize Money, Voting Line Deadline and Trend-Based Top 2 Finalists: Farrhana, Gaurav, Amaal?
With Bigg Boss 19 gearing up for its grand finale, fans’ excitement is rising each day as they eagerly wait to see whether their favourite contestant will take home the trophy. With voting lines closing soon, the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy is tighter than ever. Take a look at when and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 live, and the top 2 finalists as per early trends.
When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19 Finale?
Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is scheduled to take place on December 27, 2025. Viewers can enjoy the live streaming at 9 p.m. on the major OTT platform JioHotstar. Meanwhile, the telecast on TV starts from 10:30 pm on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 19 24-hour live feed ended as the voting lines were opened.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists
As Bigg Boss 19 nears its conclusion, the competition has narrowed from 18 contestants to the final five, who now stand in the race for the top spots. Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More.
When are the Voting Lines Closing?
Voting for the Bigg Boss 19 finale remains open until 10 AM on Sunday, December 7. Fans can cast their votes by downloading the JioHotstar app from the Play Store for Android or the App Store for iOS. Once installed, users will need to sign up by entering basic information such as their name, phone number, email, age, date of birth, and other required details.
Bigg Boss 19 Prize Money
While the Bigg Boss 19 makers have not revealed the prize money yet. As per previous trends, the Bigg Boss 19 winner may take home Rs 50-55 lakh along with the glittering trophy of Salman Khan’s show.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 2 Finalists
Early voting trends and fan polls suggest that Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt are currently leading as the top two finalists.
Disclaimer
The information regarding voting trends, top contestants, and finale predictions is based on early online buzz, fan polls, and social media discussions. Final results may differ during the official announcement on the show. Viewers are advised to verify details through Bigg Boss or JioHotstar’s official channels for confirmed updates.