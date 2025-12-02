Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date: Meet Top 6 Finalists Of Salman Khan’s Show
As Bigg Boss 19 inches toward its dramatic finish, the excitement has reached an all-time high. The grand finale date is finally out, and the race for the trophy has narrowed down to the Top 6 finalists of Salman Khan’s blockbuster reality show. This season has kept fans glued to their screen due to different contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Pranit More.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is set to take place on December 7, 2025. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the televised broadcast will air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who among the Top Bigg Boss finalists will lift the trophy.
Bigg Boss 19: Top 6 Finalists
The top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 19 have finally been revealed, featuring a powerful mix of personalities and fancy favorites. The finalists who made it to the last stage of Salman Khan’s show are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Pranit More.
Bigg Boss 19: Finalist 1 Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna has secured the Bigg Boss 19 finale seat by winning the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task. Anupamaa actor played a composed, strategic game inside Salman Khan’s house, often seen avoiding unnecessary drama and focusing on alliances and fairness.
Bigg Boss 19: Finalist 2 Farrhana Bhatt
Farrhana Bhatt doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind in Salman Khan’s house. Her boldness had made her one of the most talked-about contestants in this season.
Bigg Boss 19: Finalist 3 Amaal Mallik
Amaal Mallik, ‘Kabir Singh of Music Industry,’ has often come across as composed as he tries to avoid unnecessary conflict. He hasn’t shied away from standing up for himself or for his friend like Shehbaz Badesha, Basir Khan, and Zeeshan.
Bigg Boss 19: Finalist 4 Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal, known for her outspoken nature and bold personality. She often shares extravagant claims about her luxury habits, sophisticated style, and lavish tastes.
Bigg Boss 19: Finalist 5 Pranit More
Pranit More brings a unique blend of humour and candor into Salman Khan’s house. He offered comic relief and managed to build a fan base.
Bigg Boss 19: Finalist 6 Malti Chahar
Wildcard entry Malti Chahar quickly captured attention and sparked gossip among the original housemates. She was mostly seen fighting with Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, which sometimes led to physical altercations.