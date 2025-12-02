Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date: Meet Top 6 Finalists Of Salman Khan’s Show

As Bigg Boss 19 inches toward its dramatic finish, the excitement has reached an all-time high. The grand finale date is finally out, and the race for the trophy has narrowed down to the Top 6 finalists of Salman Khan’s blockbuster reality show. This season has kept fans glued to their screen due to different contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Pranit More.