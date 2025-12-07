Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt And Three More Stars Who Made It To The Final Race
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale introduces five totally different characters: actor Gaurav Khanna, hot-tempered Farrhana Bhatt, stand-up comedian Pranit More, spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal, and straightforward musician Amaal Mallik, who are all battling for the prestigious award.
Gaurav Khanna
A renowned television actor, celebrated for his dignified and composed personality, who surprised viewers by winning a previous season of Celebrity MasterChef India. He was often seen as the calm and stable presence in the high-drama house, maintaining respect throughout the season.
Farrhana Bhatt
An actress and former national-level athlete known for her fiery nature and strong convictions, who was the subject of much debate both inside and outside the house. She gained significant public support for standing up with dignity amidst controversies surrounding her identity.
Pranit More
A popular stand-up comedian and YouTuber, he was the primary source of comic relief with his observational humour and witty one-liners. While his comedy was his biggest contribution, he often faced criticism for his strategic passiveness in the game.
Tanya Mittal
An entrepreneur, spiritual influencer, and former beauty pageant winner known for her over-the-top personality and extravagant claims about her luxurious lifestyle. She stood out for her confrontational style and received a surprise acting project offer from Ekta Kapoor on the show.
Amaal Mallik
A celebrated music composer and singer from a renowned musical family, who entered the show to clarify his public image and was known for his blunt and often aggressive honesty. His journey was defined by his intense emotional clashes, particularly with Farrhana and Tanya, and his direct approach to house politics.