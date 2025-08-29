Bigg Boss 19: Hottest Female Contestants You Can’t Ignore

LIVE TV
Bigg Boss 19 has is full of beauties with brain. This season is turning up the heat in 2025. Some female contestants have already become the talk of social media. Each of them represents a unique personality and style, making this season interesting and fun. Here is a list of the hottest female contestants who entered the Bigg Boss season 19 with glamour and stunning looks.

Natalia Janoszek
1/7

Natalia Janoszek

Natalia is a polish actress, singer and content creator. She worked in 365 Days on Netflix. She offers a refreshing twist to the Bigg Boss house.

Nehal Chudasama
2/7

Nehal Chudasama

Nehal is a model and Miss Diva Universe 2018 representative at Miss Universe. She is known for her fitness dedication and glamorous style.

Neelam Giri
3/7

Neelam Giri

She is a Bhojpuri cinema actress with a strong regional following. She is known for her social media presence and chic style.

Ashnoor Kaur
4/7

Ashnoor Kaur

She is a TV actress known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. She entered the show with a massive fan base and youthful charm.

Tanya Mittal
5/7

Tanya Mittal

She is a spiritual influencer, former model and entrepreneur. She was crowned for Miss Asia Tourism 2018. She is bold and outspoken.

Nagma Mirajkar
6/7

Nagma Mirajkar

She is an influencer and dancer with bold fashion choices and 7-8 million followers. She entered the show with her partner Awez Darbar.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

