Bigg Boss 19 Rich List: Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal & More – Check Their Net Worth
The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 has brought together some of the most successful and wealthy personalities from the entertainment and business world. From renowned music composer Amaal Mallik to popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal, the contestants boast impressive fortunes and luxurious lifestyles. Reports suggest Amaal Mallik’s net worth ranges between ₹25–30 crore, Gaurav Khanna’s around ₹15–18 crore, and Tanya Mittal’s between ₹2–12 crore. Here’s a look at how these contestants rank by wealth and the assets that define their success.
Amaal Mallik is the wealthiest contestant
Amaal Mallik tops Bigg Boss 19 with a net worth of ₹25–30 crore from music, endorsements, and live shows.
Gaurav Khanna is the highest paid actor
TV actor Gaurav Khanna's net worth is around ₹15–18 crore, primarily from acting in serials like Anupamaa and endorsements.
Tanya Mittal is the up-and-coming entrepreneur
Tanya Mittal's net worth is yet to be estimated, but believed to be valued around ₹12–15 crore so far from businesses, modelling, and sponsorships.
Ashnoor Kaur is the young TV star
Ashnoor Kaur has a confirmed and estimated net worth of ₹4–5 crore from TV shows, endorsements, and social media in beauty and lifestyle.
Awez Darbar & Zeeshan Qadri
Awez Darbar is a known social influencer, he has a net worth of about ₹12 crore, whereas, Zeeshan Qadri also makes money from acting and being a social media star.
All contestant abouting the show
Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, and Mridul Tiwari have about ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore based on modeling, YouTube, and TV shows.
Disclaimer
All net worth figures and financial details mentioned are based on publicly available media reports and approximate estimates. Actual figures may vary as contestants have not officially disclosed their earnings or assets. This article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.