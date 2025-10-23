Bigg Boss 19 Rich List: Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal & More – Check Their Net Worth

The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 has brought together some of the most successful and wealthy personalities from the entertainment and business world. From renowned music composer Amaal Mallik to popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal, the contestants boast impressive fortunes and luxurious lifestyles. Reports suggest Amaal Mallik’s net worth ranges between ₹25–30 crore, Gaurav Khanna’s around ₹15–18 crore, and Tanya Mittal’s between ₹2–12 crore. Here’s a look at how these contestants rank by wealth and the assets that define their success.