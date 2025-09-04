LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bigg Boss 19 Relationships: Who Could Be The Next Power Couple?

Bigg Boss 19 Relationships: Who Could Be The Next Power Couple?

Bigg Boss Season 19 is not just about fights, it’s about unexpected love stories and romances inside the house! Social media is going wild with shipping names of whoever contestants got close. Viewers are already stunned to see these new love connections with possibilities of real-life couples. Here is a list of top 7 Bigg Boss 19 contestants who might end up dating in real life:

By: Last Updated: September 4, 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali
1/7

Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali

They are known for their fiery arguments that often flip into flirty vibes. Their chemistry from "enemies to lovers" is creating a spark on the internet.

Tanya Mittal and Abhishek Bajaj
2/7

Tanya Mittal and Abhishek Bajaj

Tanya and Abhishek bring glamour to the house. Fans imagine them as a "power couple" with unforgettable screen presence.

Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna
3/7

Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav's mature energy balances Ashnoor's bubbly personality. Their growing comfort hints at a possible connection.

Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek
4/7

Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek

Natalia carries international glamour while Mridul brings his desi charm to the show. Their interactions bring a mix of humor and glamour, creating buzz in the house.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar
5/7

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

They both entered the show as a real-life couple and instantly gained a lot of fan support. Viewers want to see how strong their bond remains after staying in the show overcoming drama and fights.

Pranit Shinde and Neelam Nagar
6/7

Pranit Shinde and Neelam Nagar

Pranit carries a confident personality which pairs well with Neelam's calm presence. Fans are watching their bond grow naturally with deeper feelings.

Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Mallik
7/7

Nehal Chudasama and Amaal Mallik

Nehal's elegance pairs with Amaal's musical personality. Their flirtatious energy during group talks is getting noticed by viewers. Fans think this duo could continue beyond Bigg Boss.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS