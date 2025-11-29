Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Evicted A Week Before Finale? Who Are The Finalists After Two Evictions
Bigg Boss 19: With the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale expected on December 7, the race for the trophy has intensified, and the latest twist has left fans stunned. Just days before the finale, the show has witnessed a surprising double elimination, shaking up the competition. Reports earlier confirmed the eviction of Ashnoor Kaur, a development that surprised many viewers as voting trends had placed Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha among the lowest-ranked contestants.
Here Are Bigg Boss 19 Top 6 Finalists-
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna has officially earned the title of Bigg Boss 19’s first finalist after securing victory in the coveted Ticket to Finale task. While the achievement marks a major milestone, it has also triggered controversy among housemates.
Farrhana Bhatt
Big Boss 19 is getting crazier each day, as the show approaches its finale. Farrhana Bhatt takes a dig at Malti Chahar and says that she will kick her out of the house.
Amaal Mallik
Amid rising tension and heated discussions, Amaal stepped in to break the monotony with an unexpected musical session. Strumming playful, improvised lines about fellow contestants, he managed to turn the atmosphere around at least briefly. His light-hearted banter brought much-needed relief to the house, offering a refreshing pause from the relentless arguments, shifting alliances and the pressure of the looming finale.
Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal had another clash with Ashnoor Kaur, and Farrhana jumped into the argument to support her. She then tried to act superior and taunted Pranit, saying he should consider himself lucky that she is even speaking to him.
Pranit More
Pranit geared up for his PM Show, but Tanya and Malti refused to attend, claiming they felt disrespected by him earlier. Despite Pranit repeatedly requesting their presence, both chose to stay away, creating a visibly skewed audience.
Malti Chahar
Malti Chahar grew visibly bothered by Pranit More’s increasing closeness with Tanya Mittal, especially after multiple disagreements earlier in the day. Meanwhile, in a lighter moment, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, and Farrhana Bhatt broke into an impromptu dance session in the kitchen as Amaal Mallik tapped out energetic beats.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.