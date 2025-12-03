Bigg Boss 19 Shocking Mid-Week Elimination: Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt Or Tanya Mittal To Leave The House Before Finale
The urgency in the Bigg Boss 19 house escalated with a mid-week eviction just before the final week. Malti Chahar, Farrhana, and Tanya were the ones to take the risk but in the end, Malti was the one who had to quit which led to a big change in the last contest.
Malti Chahar
Wildcard entry known for her aggressive gameplay and sharp, competitive spirit. She was frequently involved in heated clashes with housemates like Farrhana and Tanya, bringing a late-season stir to the house.
Malti Chahar
Whenever she talked to him, she left no words unsaid; however, during a press event, she clarified that Pranit More was not her cup of tea.
Farrhana Bhatt
A contestant lauded for her straightforward nature and bold, no-nonsense gameplay, earning strong audience support. Her tenure has been marked by intense confrontations, particularly with Malti, and a strong fashion presence.
Farrhana Bhatt
Her journey was marked by physical and intense verbal clashes with housemates, including an incident where she shattered a plate in anger. She was consistently criticized in the media round for her aggressive language and controversial comments like "do takke ki aurat."
Tanya Mittal
A lifestyle content creator who balanced glamour and strategic planning, making a noticeable trajectory in the house. She has been criticized for inconsistent alliances but has impressed viewers with her steady performance and on-camera appeal.
Tanya Mittal
She was praised for her elegant presence in the house, particularly for wearing over 500 customised sarees, making a strong visual statement. Her controversial moments included an intense physical altercation during the Ticket to Finale task, which ultimately led to the eviction of another housemate for breaking house rules.