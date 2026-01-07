Bigg Boss 19 Stars Party In Dubai: Check Rare Inside Photos Of Reunion Everyone’s Talking About
The Bigg Boss 19 competitors have left the tumultuous residence and moved into Dubai’s opulence as part of a sponsored prize. With yacht parties, gourmet dining, and desert activities, this extravagant reunion is giving a toast to the season’s triumph.
Fulfilling a Sponsor’s Promise
The primary reason for this trip is a pre-planned reward. During the season, one of the show's major sponsors (Danube Group) promised to host a grand success party in Dubai once the season concluded. This trip serves as the official "Second Success Party" following the initial bash held in Mumbai.
Lavish Hosting by Rizwan Sajan
The reunion is being personally hosted by Rizwan Sajan, the founder of Danube Group. The itinerary includes high-end luxury experiences, starting with a special dinner at his private residence on January 6, followed by an exclusive luxury yacht party on January 7.
Celebrating the Winner & Top Finalists
The trip is a victory lap for the season's winner, Gaurav Khanna, who traveled with his wife Akanksha Chamola, and runner-up Farhana Bhatt. Other top finalists and popular contestants like Pranit More (2nd runner-up), Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Tanya Mittal are also part of the celebration to mark the show's high TRP success.
The "Baklava" Connection
A running joke throughout Season 19 was contestant Tanya Mittal’s claim that she frequently flies to Dubai just to eat Baklava. The reunion has leaned into this "meme," with contestants sharing videos of themselves finally enjoying the dessert together in its home city.
Patch-ups and "Positive Gang" Bonding
The trip has served as a "patch-up" mission for several contestants. Viral videos show Awez Darbar playing peacemaker between Pranit More and Malti Chahar following their in-house fallout. The "Positive Gang" (Gaurav, Ashnoor, Awez, and Pranit) has been using the trip to solidify their real-life friendships outside the stress of the Bigg Boss house.