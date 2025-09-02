Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Top Controversies From Age Mystery to ‘Boss’ Remard, Kumbh Mela Claim & More

Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep viewers hooked with its new twists and unique democracy theme of the house. The personalities of many contestants are slowly unfolding, leading to heated fights and controversies that are adding more fuel to the season. Viewers are still judging the contestants and trying to understand their game. Among all the contestants, Tanya Mittal is grabbing the headlines not only for her divide-and-rule game tactics but also for her controversial statements. Let’s take a deep dive into her top controversies, in which some are looking more like white lies.