Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s Top Controversies From Age Mystery to ‘Boss’ Remard, Kumbh Mela Claim & More
Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep viewers hooked with its new twists and unique democracy theme of the house. The personalities of many contestants are slowly unfolding, leading to heated fights and controversies that are adding more fuel to the season. Viewers are still judging the contestants and trying to understand their game. Among all the contestants, Tanya Mittal is grabbing the headlines not only for her divide-and-rule game tactics but also for her controversial statements. Let’s take a deep dive into her top controversies, in which some are looking more like white lies.
Tanya Mittal on Being Called “BOSS”
Tanya Mittal once mentioned that not only her bodyguards but even her brother refer to her as “boss”. Her statement created a buzz among the viewers and downgraded her spiritual influencer image.
Tanya Mittal on Wearing Saree Even in Bathroom
Tanya Mittal once claimed that she even wears sarees in the bathroom as she is not that open-minded. Her statement instantly received backlash after the audience started sharing her ‘Get Ready With Me’ reels on Instagram.
Tanya Mittal on Saving Kumbh Mela Victims
Tanya Mittal revealed that she and her bodyguards saved 100 people during the Kumbh Mela stampede. In a recent episode, she even claimed that she pulled many during the stampede.
Tanya Mittal Real Age Mystery
Tanya Mittal’s age has been a mystery since she came into the Bigg Boss house. Though she was introduced as being born in 2000 (age 25), Tanya Mittal has many times reportedly claimed that she is 29 or even over 30, which has left many questioning her actual age.
Tanya Mittal Faces Backlash Over Spritual Influencer
Tanya Mittal has introduced herself as a spiritual influencer while entering the Bigg Boss house. However the introduction soon made audiences raise questions as her actions, statements inside the house appeared to clash with the claims.
Disclaimer
The controversies, claims, and statements mentioned above are based on episodes of Bigg Boss 19 and social media discussions. They reflect the opinions and perceptions of viewers and contestants. The photo gallery does not intend to defame or misrepresent any individual.