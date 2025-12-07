Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prize Money: Full Details of the Grand Finale Reward
Bigg Boss 19 Champion will be awarded Rs 50 Lac
The headline prize of Rs. 50 Lacs is consistent with recent seasons after a drop from the former amount of Rs. 1 Crore. As of yet there have been no official deductions confirmed; the full prize amount will be awarded if the finale tasks do not take away from it.
Progression of Prize Money Over The Seasons
Season 18 - Karanveer Mehra received Rs. 50 Lacs, Season 17 - Munawar Faruki received Rs. 50 Lacs, Season 16 - MC Stan received Rs. 31.8 Lacs. The amount has been consistently in the Rs. 30 - 50 Lacs range.
Who Claims the Prize and How?
The winner will be determined via public votes; Salman Khan will announce the winner on 7th December 2025. If the finale tasks take away some of the prize money, the winner will still receive Rs. 50 Lacs as long as there are no penalties.
Beyond Cash Prizes: Winner's Trophy and Increased Fame
The Winner's Trophy is a symbol of their victory and is given; the winners will gain massive popularity after appearing on the show, with additional opportunities for endorsements and television.
Taxes Will Reduce Payout
30% of the prize will be deducted for tax; so the total received will be lower after TDS. The net payout to the winner will be paid after all formalities have been completed post-finale via cheque.
Tops Candidates For Rs 50 Lac Prize
According to polls conducted, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik currently lead the contestants for the title of Champion. The final Viewer Vote will conclude on Finale Night.
Disclaimer
The prize money and rewards mentioned are based on media reports and official announcements. Actual amounts may vary. This article is for informational purposes only.