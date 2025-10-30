LIVE TV
  Bigg Boss Gaurav Gupta Evicted? Anupamaa New Promo Anticipate Anuj Kapadia's Shocking Comeback

Anupamaa new promo has created buzz among the fans, showcasing Gaurav Khanna’s character Anuj Kapadia’s return to the show. The new promo hints at a dramatic reunion between Anuj and Anupamma, leaving viewers shocked, emotional, and eager to know if he is evicted from Bigg Boss 19. 

What is in the New Promo of Anupamaa?
1/5

What is in the New Promo of Anupamaa?

In the new promo, Anupamma hangs the signboard ‘Anu ki Rasoi’ and says, ‘Kapadia Ji, I’m going to fulfil our dream once again.’ Later, a man bumps into her, who have suitacase with a lable ‘AK’.

Gaurav Khanna Evicted from Bigg Boss 19
2/5

Gaurav Khanna Evicted from Bigg Boss 19

The new Anupamma promo hinted that maybe Gaurav Khanna is going to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house.

Gaurav Khanna in Anupamma
3/5

Gaurav Khanna in Anupamma

The iconic green flag character of Gaurav Khanna had established a space in the hearts of the fans. They got disappointed when he exited the show.

Fans Reaction
4/5

Fans Reaction

Gaurav Khanna’s fans are stunned and social media is buzzing with reactions to know if he had an unexpected from the Bigg Boss house.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This article is based on online buzz and social media discussions. The makers of the show have not officially confirmed the information regarding Gaurav Khanna’s eviction from Bigg Boss 19. Readers are advised to wait for an official announcement before concluding.

