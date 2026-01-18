Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Grand Finale Date, Timings, OTT Platform, Top Finalists, Prize Money- Everything About Vijay Sethupathi’s Show
The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is just around the corner, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the reality show has kept viewers hooked with intense drama, unexpected twists, and fierce personalities throughout the season. Here’s everything you need to know about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 grand finale date, timings, where to watch, top 5 finalists, and prize money.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale Date
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale is set to be held on January 18, 2026. Fans are all excited to watch their favourites lift the trophy.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale Timings
The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale is likely to go on air from 6:00 pm nd continue for three hours, leading up to the much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil winner announcement.
Where to Watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale?
Fans can watch the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale live on Star Vijay, allowing audiences to watch the action unfold on their TV. Viewers can also stream the Bigg Boss Tamil Grand Finale live on JioHotstar.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale Prize Money
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 winner will walk away with a hefty cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with the coveted Bigg Boss trophy. As the competition intensified week after week, the finalists gave it their all just to have that diamond-studded Bigg Boss trophy.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale Finalists
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale finalists who have made it to the grand finale are Aurora, Divya, Vikram, and Sabari.