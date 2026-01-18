Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Grand Finale Date, Timings, OTT Platform, Top Finalists, Prize Money- Everything About Vijay Sethupathi’s Show

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is just around the corner, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the reality show has kept viewers hooked with intense drama, unexpected twists, and fierce personalities throughout the season. Here’s everything you need to know about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 grand finale date, timings, where to watch, top 5 finalists, and prize money.