Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming
The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results will be declared on November 14, 2025, with counting starting at 8 AM IST. Viewers can watch the live updates and result announcements through various channels and online platforms throughout the day.
The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results: Date and Time
Counting of votes: November 14, 2025, from 8:00 AM IST. Final results typically emerge through the afternoon and evening as counting progresses.
Where to Watch Live Streaming: Live TV
Results will be aired on national news channels like India TV, Aaj Tak, NDTV, Times Now, and others.
Where to Watch Live Streaming: Official Website
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will provide live updates on results. Visit results.eci.gov.in for official data on all 243 seats.
Where to Watch Live Streaming: Online & Mobile Apps
Major news portals such as Times of India, Hindustan Times, Financial Express, and Indian Express will have live blogs and real-time result dashboards.
Where to Watch Live Streaming: YouTube & Social Media
Platforms like YouTube (channels of news networks) and social media feeds (official handles of ECI, media houses) will livestream result coverage.
