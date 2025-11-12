LIVE TV
  • Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results will be declared on November 14, 2025, with counting starting at 8 AM IST. Viewers can watch the live updates and result announcements through various channels and online platforms throughout the day.

Last Updated: November 12, 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results: Date and Time
1/7

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results: Date and Time

Counting of votes: November 14, 2025, from 8:00 AM IST.​ Final results typically emerge through the afternoon and evening as counting progresses.

Where to Watch Live Streaming: Live TV
2/7

Where to Watch Live Streaming: Live TV

Results will be aired on national news channels like India TV, Aaj Tak, NDTV, Times Now, and others.

Where to Watch Live Streaming: Official Website
3/7

Where to Watch Live Streaming: Official Website

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will provide live updates on results. Visit results.eci.gov.in for official data on all 243 seats.

Where to Watch Live Streaming: Online & Mobile Apps
4/7

Where to Watch Live Streaming: Online & Mobile Apps

Major news portals such as Times of India, Hindustan Times, Financial Express, and Indian Express will have live blogs and real-time result dashboards.

Where to Watch Live Streaming: YouTube & Social Media
5/7

Where to Watch Live Streaming: YouTube & Social Media

Platforms like YouTube (channels of news networks) and social media feeds (official handles of ECI, media houses) will livestream result coverage.

Quick Access Summary
6/7

Quick Access Summary

Result of the Bihar election on 14 November 2025. Counting of the election will start at 8 AM IST.

Where to Watch live
7/7

Where to Watch live

TV channels (NewsX, India News), the official ECI website, major news portals, YouTube live streams, and social media.

