Bihar Elections 2025: Check Key Dates, Phases, and Counting Schedule
The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14 to decide the next state government across 243 constituencies.
Two-Phase Polling
The elections for the Bihar Assembly 2025 will be held in two phases, that is, on November 6 and November 11. This covers all 243 assembly seats.
Notification and Nomination Dates
The first phase notification was released on October 10, and the second phase was on October 13. The last date for nominations was received is October 17 and October 20.
Scrutiny and Withdrawal
Nominations were verified on October 18 (for the First Phase) and on October 21 (for the Second Phase). The last date for withdrawal was October 20 and October 23.
Counting Schedule
Votes from both phases will be counted on November 14, 2025, and the results will be declared on the same day.
Political Significance
The elections will decide the next government of Bihar. Thus, the political and developmental direction of the state for the next term.