LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump Bahubali Satellite Kane Williamson Retirement DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news Class 6 girl fall dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bihar Elections 2025: Check Key Dates, Phases, and Counting Schedule

Bihar Elections 2025: Check Key Dates, Phases, and Counting Schedule

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14 to decide the next state government across 243 constituencies.

By: Last Updated: November 2, 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Two-Phase Polling
1/5

Two-Phase Polling

The elections for the Bihar Assembly 2025 will be held in two phases, that is, on November 6 and November 11. This covers all 243 assembly seats.

Notification and Nomination Dates
2/5

Notification and Nomination Dates

The first phase notification was released on October 10, and the second phase was on October 13. The last date for nominations was received is October 17 and October 20.

Scrutiny and Withdrawal
3/5

Scrutiny and Withdrawal

Nominations were verified on October 18 (for the First Phase) and on October 21 (for the Second Phase). The last date for withdrawal was October 20 and October 23.

Counting Schedule
4/5

Counting Schedule

Votes from both phases will be counted on November 14, 2025, and the results will be declared on the same day.

Political Significance
5/5

Political Significance

The elections will decide the next government of Bihar. Thus, the political and developmental direction of the state for the next term.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS