Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2: Preparations in Full Swing Across the State
Preparations are in full swing across Bihar for the second phase of assembly elections. Security, polling staff, and election materials are being mobilized to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.
Preparation for Voting Day
Election teams in Bihar worked non-stop during the nighttime to set up polling booths and be all set up for voters across 122 constituencies in 20 districts.
3.7 Crore Registered Voters
A total of 3.7 crore registered voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates for seats in this important election in assembly elections.
Heavy Security Across the State
Police and paramilitary forces provided security at each booth as extensive police and paramilitary provision was prepared at every booth, and additional security was prepared in sensitive areas after most recent events in Delhi.
Ministers in the Mix
Twelve ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet will be contesting this time in what is even a more important election now for the ruling government.
Early Morning Voting
Polling starts as early as 7:00 am, giving voters a chance to vote without our irregular work schedules, and we could get everyone involved in the democratic process and vote before going back to work.
Accessibility and Facilities
Poll officials made arrangements for ramps and accessibility facilities to help voters, especially the elderly and the physically challenged in an effort to increase voting like phase 1.
Record Turnout
After phase 1 had record turnout exceeding 65%, officials are hopeful of the wholsome response in this phase and beyond.
Counting and Results Schedule
Votes from both phases will be counted together on November 14, and results will decide Bihar’s next Assembly and government.
DISCLAIMER
All information provided is based on official sources and media reports at the time of publication. Final election results will be announced by the Election Commission of India.