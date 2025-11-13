Bihar Election 2025: Khesari and Pawan Singh’s Social Media Fight Takes Bihar by Storm
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are around the corner, and Bhojpuri actors are once again in the political spotlight. From campaigning rallies to social media showdowns, stars like Pawan Singh and Khesari are drawing massive public attention. While Pawan Singh has chosen not to contest this time, his online exchanges with RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav have added a dose of drama to the election buzz.
From Which Constituency RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Contesting?
RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav is contesting from Chapra in Saran district for the Bihar Assembly Election. He is adding glamour to the contest has long been decided by caste arithmetic.
Khesari Lal Yadav Opponent Mithali Thakur
Chapra has traditionally been a battleground between Yadavs and Rajputs as RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav is contesting against BJP’s Mithali Thakur.
Khesari Lal Yadav VS Pawan Singh
Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh are having a social media war that set intent ablaze. Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav are two massive names in the Bhojpuri industry. Pawan Singh is a campaigner for the NDA.
Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh Social Media Fight
Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav often make indirect accusations against each other. Recently, Khesari made a statement on Pawan Singh, saying, he’s already gone mad, how can he make others mad? We‘re not brash people. We work within our limits.
Bihar Exit Poll Results
The Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 are finally here, stating a big win for NDA. The exit polls have set NDA’s confidence high ahead of the official counting day.