  • Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi & Tejashwi Yadav Hit the Roads on Bikes in Purnia

In Bihar Election 2025, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav launched the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on bikes in Purnia, energizing supporters and drawing attention to voter rights. The rally added momentum to the campaign, creating a buzz in the political landscape.

By: Last Updated: August 25, 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Energetic Bike Rally in Purnia
1/7

Energetic Bike Rally in Purnia

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav launched an energetic bike rally for mobilising public support for Bihar Election 2025.

Large Crowds and Enthusiastic Support
2/7

Large Crowds and Enthusiastic Support

The streets of Purnia filled with enthusiastic supporters coming to see leaders rallying for electoral justice and being a supporter for development promises.

Focus on Electoral Rights and Development
3/7

Focus on Electoral Rights and Development

The bike rally focused on voter roll irregularities and transitions to discuss development efforts regarding employment, farmers’ issues, and inclusive growth efforts.

Youthful and Dynamic Campaign Symbolism
4/7

Youthful and Dynamic Campaign Symbolism

Both leaders rode motorcycles, a key in the vehicle dynamics of their message focused on a campaign style to energise Bihar; a very dynamic welcoming approach to consider.

Social Media Buzz Engages Wider Audience
5/7

Social Media Buzz Engages Wider Audience

The visuals of the bike rally spread quickly through social media formats, stimulating (promoting) the message of their alliance and unifying presence in each area of Bihar.

Strategic Outreach Before Crucial Polls
6/7

Strategic Outreach Before Crucial Polls

The bike rally in Purnia is part of a wider political strategy to establish momentum before the September 1 assembly polls in Bihar.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on news reports and political updates available at the time of writing. Election-related events and details may change, and readers are advised to follow official announcements for verified information.

