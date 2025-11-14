Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Net Worth, Family, Liabilities & Political Profile Explained
Tejashwi Yadav has declared assets of about ₹8.1 crore for Election 2025, with liabilities of ₹55.55 lakh. Coming from a prominent political family, he is married to Rachel Godinho and has two children. As RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, he remains a major political figure in Bihar.
Tejashwi's Net Worth
Tejashwi Yadav has declared his net worth by submitting his affidavit for the 2025 election. His assets are worth approximately ₹8.1 crore, which comprises ₹6.12 crore in movable and ₹1.88 crore in immovable assets.
Financial Liabilities
He has liabilities totaling around ₹55.55 lakh, which includes all kinds of his joint loans with his mother Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap Yadav, also government dues, i.e., ₹1.35 crore.
Family Background
Tejashwi is the son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and he belongs to a well-known political family.
Personal Life
He married Rachel Godinho (Rajshri Yadav) in 2021. His family includes siblings Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, and others. The couple has two children.
Political Standing
Tejashwi is the leader of the RJD and a former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, making him a key political figure in the state as of 2025.